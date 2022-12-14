| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 12-13-2022
LeFlore County scores from Tuesday.
Basketball
Boys
Buffalo Valley 102, Cameron 55
Kinta 49, Heavener 31
Central 56, Howe 50
LeFlore 75, Clayton 68
Roland 85, Poteau 33
Wright City 70, Talihina 45
McCurtain 73, Whitesboro 56
Wister 55, Smithville 30
Girls
Buffalo Valley 70, Cameron 12
Howe 69, Central 45
LeFlore 58, Clayton 24
Keota 42, Panama 22
Roland 51, Poteau 27
Muldrow 65, Spiro 41
Wright City 59, Talihina 25
Whitesboro 65, McCurtain 36
Smithville 52, Wister 43
To add a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Get more by subscribing to the Ledger daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.