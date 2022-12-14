LeFlore County scoreboard 12-13-2022

LeFlore County scores from Tuesday.

Basketball

Boys

Buffalo Valley 102, Cameron 55

Kinta 49, Heavener 31

Central 56, Howe 50

LeFlore 75, Clayton 68

Roland 85, Poteau 33

Wright City 70, Talihina 45

McCurtain 73, Whitesboro 56

Wister 55, Smithville 30

Girls

Buffalo Valley 70, Cameron 12

Howe 69, Central 45

LeFlore 58, Clayton 24

Keota 42, Panama 22

Roland 51, Poteau 27

Muldrow 65, Spiro 41

Wright City 59, Talihina 25

Whitesboro 65, McCurtain 36

Smithville 52, Wister 43

To add a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com.