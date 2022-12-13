Poteau hires new superintendent

By KEN MILLAM

POTEAU – Poteau Public School hires new superintendent.

Dr. Aaron Espolt was hired officially Monday night at the December school board meeting.

Espolt is assistant superintendent and CFO at Shawnee Public Schools. He will take the post at Poteau beginning June 1.

In a statement released by the school district, Espolt said, “I am honored and humbled to be named the next superintendent at Poteau Public Schools. I was very selective when looking for a place for my family to call home and strongly believe that Poteau has the community atmosphere we have been searching for. I promise to be committed to being whole-student focused and serving the community at large as we work together to do what is best for students, staff and families.”

School Board President Ranada Adams said, “Dr. Espolt comes to Poteau with a breadth and depth of knowledge and experience that we believe will serve this community and school system well. … We had a number of qualified applicants, but in the end, it was his experience in several different educational settings allowing him to bring a wide variety of programs and solutions to Poteau Public Schools that set him apart.

Espolt has some 12 years of superintendent and central office experience and has served as executive director of school design and innovation at the state Department of Education. He has obtained National Superintendent Certification through the School Superintendents Association.

Dr. John Turner will continue to serve as interim superintendent until Espolt takes over

Teachers of the Year also were recognized at Monday’s meeting.

Jessica Nelson was named Districtwide and Seventh-Eighth Grade center Teacher of the Year.

Other honorees were Robyn Gillham at Poteau Primary School, Shea Hebert as Poteau Upper Elementary Nikki Cruse at Poteau High School and Nikki Steelman at Pansy Kidd Middle School.

Board members also approved a recommendation by Turner to establish a Rodeo Team organization to be recognized as a school activity.

Guidelines for the team will be the same as other act ivies – parents and students will pay their own costs and entry fees, absences to the attend competitions will be excused. A sponsor will be needed. Turner said about 20 students have expressed interest in a team. The team also will be eligible to have a booster club to help raise funds.

The board learned of a mistake made in using federal Covid relief funds for construction projects. School officials said they are taking steps to rectify the problem.

The district apparently was unaware that the federal Davis-Bacon Act would be applied, requiring contractors to pay workers the prevailing wages for their particular trades.

The school auditor’s representative, Michael Kemper, said the difference amounts to $242,153.

The district will have to adjust its budget, pay the difference and have the contractors certify that they in turn paid their employees the difference.

Kemper said that because federal funds have not been available for school construction in several decades, many districts are facing the same problem.

The board met in closed session for an hour and 40 minutes before announcing Espolt’s hiring. Other items on the executiv

e session agenda included hearing an employee with a personal grievance, discussing real estate, two resignations and two hirings.

Resignations were accepted from Addie McConnell as LPC and Tina Parsons in Adult Ed at Stigler.

Brittney Couch was hired as high school custodian and Tara Hollingshed in Adult Ed.

The PHS track and field team was given permission to travel to indoor meets at Pittsburg, Kansas, on Jan. 7 and Joplin, Missouri, on Jan.21.