Obituary for Shelia McDuffie

SHADY POINT – Memorial service for Shelia Elaine McDuffie, 64 of Shady Point is 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Shawn Caldwell officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Nov. 8, 1958 in Poteau to Caroline (Gilpen) Ballard and Charlie Ballard and passed away Dec. 10, 2022 in Shady Point

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Buck Ballard.

Survivors include her husband, Steve McDuffie; sons Rodney Bryant and Steven McDuffie; grandchildren Caleb McDuffie, River McDuffie, Braylee McDuffie, Christopher Bryant, Dalton Bryant, Brian McDuffie and Brooklyn McDuffie; brothers Glenn Ballard and wife Gina, Dennis Ballard and Cotton Ballard; and sister Crystal Patton and husband Doyle.