Obituary for Benton Elmore

SHADY POINT – Funeral service for Benton James Eugene Elmore, 46, of Shady Point is 10 a.m. Friday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Tim Painter, officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 12, 1976 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Charlotte (Polk) Elmore and Eugene Elmore and passed away Dec. 11, 2022 in Spiro.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea (White) Elmore; his father, Eugene Elmore; sons Ralph Elmore and wife Tabbithia, Lane Elmore wife Cherokee, and Wyatt Elmore; daughters TaNeil Elmore, Britny Butler and husband Kyle, and Tyler Elmore; sister Sherri Blaylock and husband Thomas; brother Clinton Elmore and wife Jennifer; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Elmore; and granddaughter, Annabelle Elmore.