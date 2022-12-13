Commissioners approve lease-purchase documents

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – A new fire truck for Wister oved another step closer to reality Monday with County Commission approval of lease purchase documents with The Community State Bank.

In other business, commissioners approved a change order from Robinson Construction for $241,541 for work on Phase I on the Conser Road project.

A payment to JoB Construction for liquidation of damages on Phase II of the project.

Brad Anglen was appointed to the Public Health Management Authority, aka Solid Waste Board.

Dana Gibson was removed as a signer and Jonna Robinson was added as requisition officer for all Detention Center accounts.

Earlier, the Budget Board approved the monthly sales tax appropriations of $803,555.

Also, $115 that had been deposited by mistake into the Reward Fund was moved to the general fund.

In other county news, Jail Administrator Dan Carter said after the meeting that a group of private citizens had donated ham and all the fixings to provide a traditional Christmas dinner for inmates. The same group provided turkey dinners for the jail at Thanksgiving.