Bible verse of the day 12-13-2022 By Craig Hall | December 13, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Tuesday: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." –Jeremiah 29:11