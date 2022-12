Elementary students for December

By Craig Hall

Heavener Elementary students of the month for December.

250 reading count points

First row: Jaylah Aguilar, Jesus Alvarez, Jonathan Diaz, Ada Evans, Nayelli Hernandez and Jocelyn Hight. Back row: Yesenia Martinez, David Reyes, Trey Woods, Joselin Gabriel, Cristian Gonzalez and Makenzie White.

Pre-k

First row: Pacyn Sullivan and Sunday Higgin. Back row: Stacey Stacy and Briana Franks.

Kindergarten

First row: Phoebe Hardin, Acsa Ayala and Hazel Meeks. Back row: Kelli Pitchford, Karen Martinez and Lacy Herbert.

First grade

First row: Zusany Rios, Jayden Hight and Aubrey Pugh. Back row: Hannah Anderson, Danella Hardin and Joni Roop.

Second grade

First row: Jaylah Aguilar, Kenna Herbert and Alma Gonzalez. Back row: Kay Lynn Huddleston, Beth Mead and Shanan Shipman.

Third grade

First row: Braylon Bottoms, Evolete Diego and Allie Little. Back row: Melissa Baker, Jill Sullivan and Sarah Bain.

Fourth grade

Front row: Kip McGee, Yadira Diaz and Edwin Casildo. Back row: Jolie Kannaday, Dana Drury and Kim Hall.

Fifth grade

Front row: Mariah Vedia, Sophia Gutierrez and Crystal Ruiz.

Back row: Shelly Brown and Lacey Dyer.