Bible verse of the day 12-12-2022 By Craig Hall | December 12, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. –Philippians 4:6 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-11-2022 December 11, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-10-2022 December 10, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-9-2022 December 9, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-8-2022 December 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-7-2022 December 7, 2022 | No Comments »