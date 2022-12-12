| logout
Agenda for commissioners 12-12-2022
The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution to appoint Brad Anglen to public health management authority (solid waste board)
- Discuss and possibly approve lease purchase documents between LeFlore County, Banner Fire Department and the Community State Bank regarding purchase of a new truck to benefit Wister Fire Department.
- Consider and possibly approve removing Dana Gibson as signor and adding Jonna Robinson as requisition officer for all detention center accounts.
- Adjourn.