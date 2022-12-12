 Skip to content

Agenda for commissioners 12-12-2022

Courthouse

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Consider and possibly approve resolution to appoint Brad Anglen to public health management authority (solid waste board)
  14. Discuss and possibly approve lease purchase documents between LeFlore County, Banner Fire Department and the Community State Bank regarding purchase of a new truck to benefit Wister Fire Department.
  15. Consider and possibly approve removing Dana Gibson as signor and adding Jonna Robinson as requisition officer for all detention center accounts.
  16. Adjourn.
