VFW honors student, teacher

The Heavener Veterans of Foreign Wars held its community dinner Saturday at the VFW hut on Highway 59 north in Heavener.

Poteau Public Schools student Avery Snipes, center, was the Essay Winner as voted on by the combination of the Heavener Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 8403, who was represented by Sarah Tucker, left, and Heavener VFW Chapter 8403, who was represented by Don Bosley, during the 2022 Heavener Community Holiday Meal, which took place Saturday at the Heavener VFW Building. The event was put on by the Heavener VFW Chapter 8403, the Heavener VFW Auxiliary Chapter 8403 and the American Legion. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News.

Heavener Public Schools teacher Jeff Chronister, center, was voted The Teacher of the Year by the combination of the Heavener Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 8403, who was represented by Sarah Tucker, left, and Heavener VFW Chapter 8403, who was represented by Don Bosley, during the 2022 Heavener Community Holiday Meal, which took place Saturday at the Heavener VFW Building. The event was put on by the Heavener VFW Chapter 8403, the Heavener VFW Auxiliary Chapter 8403 and the American Legion. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News.

