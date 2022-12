Heavener’s Gracie Springfield went to Wilburton Saturday to compete in a girls’ wrestling tournament. She pinned her way through four opponents on the way to first place in her weight class.

“She’s such a great kid and wrestler,” said Heavener wrestling Coach Jack Armstrong.

