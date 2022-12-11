Obituary for Victor Sweet

WISTER — Funeral service for Pastor Victor Sweet, 68, of Wister is 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau with Pastor Keith Williams, and Pastor Kemp Holden officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born May 28, 1954 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to JoAnn (Pebsworth) Sweet and Victor Andrew Sweet Sr. and passed away Dec. 8, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Wenonah (Mathis) Sweet; son, Erich Sweet and wife Adria; grandchildren Brinnlee Cruse and husband Jared, and Noah Sweet; sister Jana Dover; and bonus daughter, Sabrina Covey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers are John Hopson, John Hendricks, Dustin Armstrong, Thad Gillham, Buck Covey, Kane Riggs and Jeff Monks. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Dodd, Johnny McClure, Brandan Ivy, Randy Ginther and Rob Lawrence.

Visitation is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.