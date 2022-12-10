Wolves, Lady Wolves score big wins

By CRAIG HALL

ARKOMA – Last year in the championship game of the Battle of the Border Tournament, Booneville scored a late basket to force overtime and then defeated Heavener to win the tournament.

The Wolves did not allow that happen, or even come close in Friday’s championship game.

Heavener used an early 17-0 run to take the lead for good and the Wolves went on to take a 55-16 win.

It seemed more like a night from the glory days of the 1990s and 2000s with the Wolves not only defeating a quality opponent, but dominating the competition.

Heavener improves to 5-0 going into the Freedom Ford Tournament at Savanna, which starts Monday.

The boys’ win, coupled with an 84-18 win for the Lady Wolves made this a memorable night for both the Wolves and the Lady Wolves, which won their second straight game after starting 0-3. Heavener’s girls blew out Arkoma Thursday then delivered a savage beat down on Union Christian to win the third-place trophy.

Heavener’s girls play Savanna at Savanna Monday in the opening round of the Freedom Ford Tournament while the Wolves play small-school power Kinta, Tuesday.

