LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-9-2022
LeFlore County sports scores from Friday.
Boys
Heavener 55, Booneville 16
LeFlore 53, Quinton 52
Broken Bow 65, Pocola 56
Poteau 47, Spiro 42
Wister 47, McCurtain 40
Girls
Heavener 84, Union Christian 18
Indianola 33, Cameron 28
Howe 72, Sequoyah Tahlequah 45
LeFlore 53, Quinton 45 (OT)
Pocola 62, Broken Bow 47
Spiro 49, Poteau 46
Hartshorne 64, Whitesboro 61
Keota 44, Wister 35
To report a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.