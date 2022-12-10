LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-9-2022

LeFlore County sports scores from Friday.

Boys

Heavener 55, Booneville 16

LeFlore 53, Quinton 52

Broken Bow 65, Pocola 56

Poteau 47, Spiro 42

Wister 47, McCurtain 40

Girls

Heavener 84, Union Christian 18

Indianola 33, Cameron 28

Howe 72, Sequoyah Tahlequah 45

LeFlore 53, Quinton 45 (OT)

Pocola 62, Broken Bow 47

Spiro 49, Poteau 46

Hartshorne 64, Whitesboro 61

Keota 44, Wister 35

