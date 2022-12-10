Bible verse of the day 12-10-2022 By Craig Hall | December 10, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Saturday: If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. –1 John 4:15 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-9-2022 December 9, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-8-2022 December 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-7-2022 December 7, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-6-2022 December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 December 5, 2022 | No Comments »