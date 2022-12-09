November students of the month

Heavener Elementary students of the month for November.

Pre-K

First row: Kevin Alvarez, Joan Delgado

Second row: Stacey Stacy, Briana Franks

Kindergarten

First row: Ulises Vasquez, Ryker Noble and Punj Patel.

Second row: Lacy Herbert, Kelli Pitchford and Karen Martinez.

First grade

Front row: Giovany Alvarez, Seamus Wallker and Axson Duncan.

Second row: Hannah Anderson, Danella Hardin and Joni Roop.

Second grade

First row: Jonathan Diaz, Liliana Gutierrez and Misael Ayala

Back row: Kay Lynn Huddleston, Beth Mead and Shanan Shipman

Third grade

First row: Olivia Anderson, Cooper Canada and Constantino McLemore.

Second row: Melissa Baker, Jill Sullivan and Sarah Bain.

Fourth grade

First row: Layton Kelly, Tristan Alexander and Yundia Reyes.

Back row: Jolie Kannaday, Dana Drury and Kim Hall.

Fifth grade

First row: Kennedy Haynes, Breeana Montoya and Jesus Pacheco

Second row: Shelly Brown and Lacey Dyer.