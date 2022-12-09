LeFlore County weather 12-9-2022

Partly cloudy skies early for Friday in LeFlore County with patchy fog early. Some rain is possible later in the day.

The high will be 63 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:15 a.m. Sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 67 with a low of 54. A total of .11 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the total for the month to 1.77inches. Average rainfall for December is 3.67 inches.

Average temperatures for Dec. 9 are a high of 54 and low of 30. Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1991 and a record low of 13 in 1995.

Last year on this date, the high was 61 with a low of 43.

Get more by subscribing to the Ledger daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.