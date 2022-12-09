Lady Wolves blast Arkoma

Heavener’s girls needed a win.

After starting 0-3, the Lady Wolves were looking for a victory. It could have been any kind of win, but turned into a no-doubt conquest with a 73-21 victory over Arkoma in the battle on the border tournament at Arkoma.

Heavener advanced to play in the third-place game against Union Christian 4:20 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Wolves removed any doubt against Arkoma, scoring the first 19 points of the game, building a 19-4 edge at the end of the first quarter and extending the margin throughout the contest, even though every player on Heavener’s bench got significant minutes.

Heavener had four players in double figures. Ava Cartwright led the Lady Wolves in a season-best 15 points, Brooklyn May scored 14, McKinley Alexander finished with 12 and Cayleigh McGee got in double figures with 12.

Heavener’s boys (3-0) will play for the tournament championship at 8:20 p.m. Friday against Booneville.

See the whole story on Friday’s daily newsletter.