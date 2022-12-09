Bible verse of the day 12-9-2022 By Craig Hall | December 9, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. –Matthew 7:7 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-8-2022 December 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-7-2022 December 7, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-6-2022 December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 December 5, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-4-2022 December 4, 2022 | No Comments »