Obituary for Elvis Sinclair

BOKOSHE – Funeral service for Elvis Sinclair, 59, of Bokoshe is 10 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Bokoshe with Reverend Doyle Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

He was born July 28, 1963 in Perryton, Texas to Oleta (Fountain) and Monroe O’Dell Sinclair and passed away Dec. 4, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his sons Clayton Sinclair and wife Mika, and Derick Sinclair; grandchildren Kayden, Paityn, Clint, Emeri, Levi and Zander; sisters Tammy Ralls and Tonya Calvin; and brothers James Sinclair, Mark Kionete, Raymond Kionete and Mike Kionete.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father Monroe Sinclair and wife Virginia; wife, Crystal Sinclair; son, Chad Sinclair; and sisters Modena Lynn Sinclair and Elizabeth Kionete.

Pallbearers are Clayton Sinclair, Derick Sinclair, Joseph Kionute, Jeffery Ralls, Tim Lovell, Albert Smith, Dale Whitecotton, Tim Pierson, Jason Carr, Bruce Culwell and David Real.

Viewing is Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

