Obituary for Brenda Newby

POTEAU – Memorial service for Brenda Gay Newby, 72, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Dec. 16, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 10, 1949 in Van Buren, Arkansas to Tommy and Stella Beshers and passed away Dec. 6, 2022 in Poteau.

She is survived by her son Donny and daughter-in-law Angelia Newby; grandchildren Sam and Alex Williams, Taelor and Jason Collier, and Jacob and Erika Rolf; great grandchildren Luke and Lincoln Collier, Wyatt Rolf and baby Williams; brother, Eugene and Janet Beshers, Larry and Jessica Gregory and Richard and Lisa Newby; and sister, Barbara Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Edwin Newby; her parents; three brothers Harvey, Leon, and Charles Beshers; and two sisters Wanda Lee English and Betty Sue Featherston.