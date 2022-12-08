Local fishing report 12-7-2022

This week’s local fishing report:

Wister: December 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait around river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

