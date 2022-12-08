LeFlore County weather 12-8-2022

Cloudy with occasional rain showers Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 65 degrees with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:14 a.m. Sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 58 with a low of 50. A total of 1.53 inches of rain was recorded Wednesday, bringing the total for the month to 1.66 inches. Average rainfall for December is 3.67 inches.

Average temperatures for Dec. 8 are a high of 55 and low of 31. Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1991 and a record low of 12 in 1995.

