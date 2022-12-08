LeFlore County calendar 12-8-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Thursday

Funeral service for Joann Teresa “Bitty” Cooper

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Heavener, Arkoma at Battle on the Border Tournament in Arkoma

KCS Holiday Express at Heavener

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Friday

Funeral service for Sharon Kay Webb

Funeral service for Luree Carpenter

High school basketball: Heavener, Arkoma in Battle of the Border Tournament at Arkoma; Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Broken Bow; Spiro at Poteau

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Saturday

Community holiday meal

High school basketball: Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Wister Christmas parade

Sunday

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school basketball: Heavener girls vs. Savanna in Freedom Ford Shootout at Savanna 4 p.m.

Local school board meetings

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Heavener boys vs. Kinta 5:20 p.m. in Freedom Ford Shootout in Savanna; Arkoma at Gore; Cameron at Buffalo Valley; Central Sallisaw at Howe; LeFlore at Clayton; Panama at Keota; Poteau at Roland; Spiro at Muldrow; Talihina at Wright City; McCurtain at Whitesboro; Smithville at Wister

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

