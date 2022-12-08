LeFlore County calendar 12-8-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Thursday
Funeral service for Joann Teresa “Bitty” Cooper
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Heavener, Arkoma at Battle on the Border Tournament in Arkoma
KCS Holiday Express at Heavener
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Friday
Funeral service for Sharon Kay Webb
Funeral service for Luree Carpenter
High school basketball: Heavener, Arkoma in Battle of the Border Tournament at Arkoma; Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Broken Bow; Spiro at Poteau
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Saturday
High school basketball: Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Wister Christmas parade
Sunday
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school basketball: Heavener girls vs. Savanna in Freedom Ford Shootout at Savanna 4 p.m.
Local school board meetings
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Heavener boys vs. Kinta 5:20 p.m. in Freedom Ford Shootout in Savanna; Arkoma at Gore; Cameron at Buffalo Valley; Central Sallisaw at Howe; LeFlore at Clayton; Panama at Keota; Poteau at Roland; Spiro at Muldrow; Talihina at Wright City; McCurtain at Whitesboro; Smithville at Wister
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
