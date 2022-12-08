Cook, Vasquez compete in FCCLA event

Heavener FCCLA members Jenifer Vasquez, left, and Julie Cook, right, competed in the southeast district Star events on Wednesday.

Vasquez competed in the creed speaking competition and Cook in the new member facts event. Cook will advance to the regional competition after placing first in her event.

