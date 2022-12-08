Bible verse of the day 12-8-2022 By Craig Hall | December 8, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Thursday: Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will. –Romans 12:2 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-7-2022 December 7, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-6-2022 December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 December 5, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-4-2022 December 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-3-2022 December 3, 2022 | No Comments »