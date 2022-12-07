Wolves ride past Mustangs

By CRAIG HALL

ARKOMA – Heavener’s boys totally dominated Arkoma, 58-31, to advance to the championship game of the Battle on the Border here Tuesday night.

The Wolves, now 3-0, jumped ahead early and were never threatened. Heavener plays Booneville in the championship game 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Heavener’s girls rallied late to tie the score before Mulberry scored the final four points to down the Lady Wolves, 51-47. Heavener, 0-3, plays Arkoma 7 p.m. Thursday in a consolation game. If the Lady Wolves win that contest, they play for third place Friday.

