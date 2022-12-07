| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-6-2022
LeFlore County sports scores for Tuesday.
Boys
Heavener 58, Arkoma 31
Howe 51, Talihina 39
Sallisaw 58, Spiro 56
Girls
Gans 53, Bokoshe 9
Cameron 55, Lakewood Christian 29
Mulberry 51, Heavener 47
Howe 49, Talihina 33
Muldrow 59, Poteau 29
Sallisaw 59, Spiro 26
To add a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
