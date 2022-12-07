LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-6-2022

LeFlore County sports scores for Tuesday.

Boys

Heavener 58, Arkoma 31

Howe 51, Talihina 39

Sallisaw 58, Spiro 56

Girls

Gans 53, Bokoshe 9

Cameron 55, Lakewood Christian 29

Mulberry 51, Heavener 47

Howe 49, Talihina 33

Muldrow 59, Poteau 29

Sallisaw 59, Spiro 26

To add a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

