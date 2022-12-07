Bible verse of the day 12-7-2022 By Craig Hall | December 7, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Tuesday: But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. –Matthew 6:33 Posted in Bible verse Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-6-2022 December 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 December 5, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-4-2022 December 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-3-2022 December 3, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments »