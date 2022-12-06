Voter registration ends Friday

Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Jan. 10. Special municipal election for the City of Poteau, LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele announced.

Steele said person who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight for Friday. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter explaining the reasons the application was not approved. Steele said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county election board office.

Applications must be approved by the county election board secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to LeFlore County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in LeFlore County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK voter portal at Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.

Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the state election board website at Oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your county election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.

The LeFlore County Election Board is located at 103 North Church Street in Poteau and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the election board at (918) 647-3701 or email leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.

