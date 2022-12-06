Obituary for Joann Cooper

SPIRO – Funeral service for Joann Teresa “Bitty” Cooper, 43, of Spiro is 1 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Crossroads Church in Spiro with Reverend Howard Jeffery and Brother Jimmy Joe Pierce officiating.

Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Wake service is 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Church.

She was born Nov. 23, 1979 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Molly (Pierce) Cooper and Sylvester Cooper and passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

