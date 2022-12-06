LeFlore County weather 12-6-2022

Above-average temperatures again Tuesday with cloudy skies and a chance of rain or storms in LeFlore County. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.

The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 48 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:12 a.m. Sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Monday’s high was 61 with a low of 48.

Average temperatures for Dec. 6 are a high of 56 and low of 31. Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1998 and a record low of 22 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 48 with a low of 27.

