LeFlore County calendar 12-6-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Jerry Lee Inman
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Gans; Howe at Talihina; Poteau at Muldrow; Sallisaw at Spiro; Whitesboro at Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Tournament; Bokoshe, LeFlore, Wister at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore
Lights on the island at Wister Lake.
