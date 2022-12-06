 Skip to content

LeFlore County calendar 12-6-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.                                                                                                                                                                       

Tuesday

Funeral service for Jerry Lee Inman

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Gans; Howe at Talihina; Poteau at Muldrow; Sallisaw at Spiro; Whitesboro at Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Tournament; Bokoshe, LeFlore, Wister at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore

Lights on the island at Wister Lake.

