Holiday meal planned

A community holiday meal will be held Saturday at the VFW building from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or until all the food is gone.

The meal is free and open to the community. To go meals are available.

A special awards presentation is at 11:30 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Heavener Chapters of VFW, the VFW auxiliary, VVA and American Legion.

