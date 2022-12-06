Bible verse of the day 12-6-2022 By Craig Hall | December 6, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Tuesday: And pray in the spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. –Ephesians 6:18 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 December 5, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-4-2022 December 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-3-2022 December 3, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-1-2022 December 1, 2022 | No Comments »