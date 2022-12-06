Battle on the border brackets By Craig Hall | December 6, 2022 | 0 Brackets for the battle on the border in Arkoma prior to the start of the tournament Monday. Heavener and Arkoma are both playing in the tournament. Posted in Arkoma, Heavener, Sports, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-2-2022 December 3, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County scoreboard 11-29-2022 November 30, 2022 | No Comments » Scores and schedules for district teams November 13, 2022 | No Comments » Poteau throws leash on Wardogs November 12, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County sports scoreboard 11-11-2022 November 12, 2022 | No Comments »