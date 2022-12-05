This week’s sports schedule 12-5-2022

This week’s sports schedule for LeFlore County.

Monday: Bokoshe, LeFlore, Wister at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Panama at Porum Tournament.

Tuesday: Bokoshe at Gans; Howe at Talihina; Poteau at Muldrow; Sallisaw at Spiro; Whitesboro at Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Tournament; Bokoshe, LeFlore, Wister at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore.

Thursday: Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Heavener, Arkoma at Battle on the Border Tournament in Arkoma

Friday: Heavener, Arkoma in Battle of the Border Tournament at Arkoma; Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Broken Bow; Spiro at Poteau

Saturday: Bokoshe, LeFlore at Nadine Carpenter Classic at LeFlore; Cameron at Indianola Tournament.

To make additions or corrections to the schedule, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.