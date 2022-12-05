Obituary for Sharon Webb

POTEAU – Funeral service for Sharon Kay Webb, 70, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Reverend Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 25, 1952 in Fort Hood, Texas to Mildred (Killion) Mitchell and John Albin Mitchell and passed away Dec. 5, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband Winford “Wimp” Webb; daughter Tiffani Tucker and husband Justin; son Wryan Webb and wife Ariel; grandchildren Brecklyn Tucker, Chase Tucker, Caden Webb, Ella Webb, and Adeline Webb; and sister Vicki Place and husband Terry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Chad Webb.

Pallbearers are Chase Tucker, Caden Webb, Justin Tucker, Stacey Webb, Jim Sommers and Gary Furr.

Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.