Obituary for Luree Carpenter

WISTER – Funeral service for Luree Carpenter, 91, of Wister is 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Reverend Mary Midgley officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born March 6, 1931 in Beauchamp, Arkansas to Ida (Lynch) and Jim Finley and passed away Dec. 5, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors are her sons Gary Carpenter and wife Emmie, Ricky Carpenter, James Carpenter and Rodney Carpenter; six grandchildren Steven Carpenter, Amanda Carpenter, Ricky Carpenter, Rachal Reddin, Mary Farmer and Jesse Carpenter; 14 great grandchildren; and one brother, William Finley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Margaret Shaffer and Lola Gwen; and a brother, Raymond Finley.

Viewing is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.