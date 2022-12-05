Obituary for Harvey McBride

PANAMA -Private service for Harvey Allen McBride, 89, of Panama is at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born May 18, 1933 in Portageville, Missouri to Georgie Beatrice (McClure) McBride and Aughtie Lee McBride and passed away Dec. 4, 2022 in Panama.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen (Niblett) McBride; sons Tim, Leonard, Ricky, Fred, Mike and Randy; daughter, Lisa; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Bobby Summers.