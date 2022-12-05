Faithbridge hosting special Christmas service

Members of the Heavener Faithbridge Church is hosting Christmas candle light worship services this year.

Faithbridge members invite people without regular church homes to the candle light services Dec. 24. The church recently aligned with a new conservative reformation movement in the Wesleyan tradition.

Heavener’s Faithbridge Church is located at 109 E Ave B, behind the public library in Heavener.

The church is creating “room at the inn” to accommodate the large number of guests by scheduling an early service at 6 p.m.

The one hour service includes scripture readings about the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem and familiar Christmas carols. The service includes a special open communion service offered to all members of the community and area churches. No person who seeks God is excluded from worship, including coming to the Lord’s table, at Heavener’s Faithbridge Church.

The celebration concludes with the singing of “Joy to the World” while worshipers light individual candles to symbolize the light of Christ coming into the world.

“We want to share the fellowship we enjoy with Jesus Christ during this wonderful season,” said Pastor Ricky Huggins. “Christmas Eve is one of our best opportunities to invite people to make a spiritual connection with the Christ of Christmas. Come celebrate, and together we will remember Emmanuel came to be with us. And that Jesus is Lord of all and is with us here and now, by the power of the Spirit.”