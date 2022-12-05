 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 12-5-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.

6 Transfer of appropriations.

  1. Blanket purchase orders.
  2. New business.
  3. Current bridge and road projects.
  4. Contract labor/service agreements.

11 Burn ban.

  1. Conser Road projects.
  2. Review and possibly accept resignation letter from Mike Parker as public health management authority (solid waste) board member with an effective date of Dec. 31.
  3. Consider and possibly approve resolution to reappoint Jim Seale to the public health management authority (solid waste) board.
  4. Consider and possibly approve resolution to re-appoint Larry Young to the LeFlore County excise and equalization boards.
  5. Review and possibly approve LeFlore County holiday resolution for 2023 calendar year.
  6. Discuss and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for December, 2022.
  7. Consider and possibly approve lease purchase and assignment of lease documents between LeFlore County, Community State Bank and Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. regarding the purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the Wister Fire Department.
  8. Consider and possibly approve lease purchase and assignment of lease documents between LeFlore County, First National Bank and SOS Fire Equipment regarding the purchase of a truck to benefit Hogeye Fire Department.
  9. Review and possibly approve permit application as submitted by LeFlore County District #2 for Kennedy Road bridge project located at Section 10, Township 6 north, range 24 east.
  10. Consider and possibly approve resolution and notice to advertise 2023 free fair board election directors.
  11. Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of office for the month of November, 2022.
  12. Adjourn.
