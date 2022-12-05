| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 12-5-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
6 Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
11 Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Review and possibly accept resignation letter from Mike Parker as public health management authority (solid waste) board member with an effective date of Dec. 31.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution to reappoint Jim Seale to the public health management authority (solid waste) board.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution to re-appoint Larry Young to the LeFlore County excise and equalization boards.
- Review and possibly approve LeFlore County holiday resolution for 2023 calendar year.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for December, 2022.
- Consider and possibly approve lease purchase and assignment of lease documents between LeFlore County, Community State Bank and Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. regarding the purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the Wister Fire Department.
- Consider and possibly approve lease purchase and assignment of lease documents between LeFlore County, First National Bank and SOS Fire Equipment regarding the purchase of a truck to benefit Hogeye Fire Department.
- Review and possibly approve permit application as submitted by LeFlore County District #2 for Kennedy Road bridge project located at Section 10, Township 6 north, range 24 east.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution and notice to advertise 2023 free fair board election directors.
- Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of office for the month of November, 2022.
- Adjourn.