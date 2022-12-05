Cameron archery teams win at Arkoma

The Cameron Middle School and High School Archery teams were champions of the Arkoma Archery Tournament on Saturday. The Cameron Elementary Archery team finished runner-up in their first tournament.

Sophomore Brayli Beason was the overall Arkoma tournament champion, as well the high school female champ. Eighth grader Leighton Dyer was the middle school female champ and the second overall tournament winner. Seventh graders Tatum Hampton and Jason Watts placed as third female and third male.

