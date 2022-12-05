Bible verse of the day 12-5-2022 By Craig Hall | December 5, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave nor forsake you. –Deuteronomy 31:6 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-4-2022 December 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-3-2022 December 3, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-1-2022 December 1, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-30-2022 November 30, 2022 | No Comments »