Obituary for Billy Ed Rice

Funeral Services for Bill Rice, 83 of Cameron is 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Pastor Jamie Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born June 1, 1939 in Poteau to Emma Elizabeth (Clayborn) Rice and John Lewis Rice and passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors include his daughter Kara Westhoff and husband Jim; son Kelly Rice and wife Amy; sister Shirley Brannon and husband Tommy; and grandchildren Rachel Rice and fiance’ Kent Graham, Jonathan Rice, Nathan Rice, Seth Rice, Jade Westhoff and fiance’ Nick Smith, Kevin Westhoff and Kaitlin Westhoff.

He was married to Wanda Jean (Morris) Rice on November 21, 1962. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean (Morris) Rice; parents; sisters Wynema Medley, Donna Sue Latta, Mary Seymore and Molly Harrison.

Pallbearers are Rodney Brooks, Jonathan Rice, Nathan Rice, Seth Rice, Kevin Westhoff and Mark Smith.

Viewing is Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.