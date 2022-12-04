LeFlore County weather 12-4-2022

Cool temperatures for Sunday in LeFlore County with a steady rain early, and a chance of more rain later in the day.

The high will be 44 degrees with a low of 41 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:11 a.m. Sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Saturday’s high was 51 with a low of 30.

Average temperatures for Dec. 4 are a high of 56 and low of 32. Records for the date were a high of 81 in 2001 and a record low of 19 in 1989.

Last year on this date, the high was 65 with a low of 57.

