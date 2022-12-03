Wolves split games at Panama

By CRAIG HALL

PANAMA – Bob Dylan once sung a little melody called The times they are a changing.

That’s true, of course, in many things, especially when Heavener visited Panama in a pair of basketball contests Friday on the Razorbacks’ homecoming.

Over the last few years, the Heavener girls and Panama boys have dominated the series. Not hardly this year, or at least Friday night as the Wolves won the opener and the Lady ‘Backs took the nightcap at the Panama Razorback Event Center.

See the boys’ photo gallery HERE.

See the girls’ photo gallery HERE.

Heavener’s boys, now 2-0, took the first game, 50-37, before the Panama girls won the second game, 43-36 as neither team shot particularly well.

Heavener is back in action Thursday at the Battle of the Border Tournament at Arkoma. The brackets will have to be revised as Booneville won its semifinal game in the Arkansas state football playoffs Friday night and will be playing for a state championship in Little Rock.

Panama is at the Porum Tournament this week.

