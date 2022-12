Funeral service for Jerry Lee Inman, 74, of Panama is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Solid Rock Church in Panama, Oklahoma with Pastor Derick Glasco, officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.He passed away Wednesday at his home and was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Nowata to Phinis Ray Inman and Bonna Jean Tatum Inman.

