Bible verse of the day 12-3-2022 By Craig Hall | December 3, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Saturday: When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, "I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life." –John 8:12