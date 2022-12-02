Heavener MS students honored By Craig Hall | December 2, 2022 | 0 Heavener Middle School students of the month were recognized at an award banquet Friday afternoon. Students of the month are pictured: Chet Kirby, Jonah Scroggins and Sapphire Diaz. Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County calendar 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-2-2022 December 2, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 12-1-2022 December 1, 2022 | No Comments »